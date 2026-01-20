Over 100 stolen phones recovered by Cebu City police via ‘Find My Device’

Police in Cebu City on Tuesday, January 20, recovered what is believed to be several stolen cellphones stored in a small warehouse near a mall on Leon Kilat Street. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The “Find My Device” feature found on Apple devices helped police here recover dozens of stolen smartphones and arrest an individual on Tuesday, January 20.

Authorities from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) raided a rented room inside a commercial building along Leon Kilat Street, where they discovered over 100 iPhones believed to have been stolen.

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Most devices were found stashed in three bags.

The operation stemmed from multiple complaints of stolen or snatched cellphones filed at various police stations and dates, said Police Col. George Ylanan, director of CCPO.

Leon Kilat storeroom

When investigators attempted to trace the missing phones using the tracking feature, the signals led them to Leon Kilat Street. This prompted police to search the area.

Four complainants accompanied the police during the operation to help locate their devices.

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In the building, law enforcers found a room being used to store the suspected stolen phones.

Four retrieve their phones

“Ang upat na complainants nakuha na nila ang ilang cellphone. In fact, nandito ang mga picture nila,” Ylanan said. He added that at least four phones have so far been positively identified and recovered by their owners.

(The four complainants recovered their phones. In fact, their pictures are here.)

Police also took into custody the man who was in the room where the phones were found. Authorities said an inventory of the seized items is ongoing.

Suspect’s claim: ‘It’s business’

According to Ylanan, the suspect initially claimed that they run a cellphone repair and reselling business.

He further claimed that a supplier merely drops off the iPhones they supposedly purchase in the storage room.

Meanwhile, investigators will inspect other rooms in the property, as more stolen phones may still be recovered.

Calling those who lost their phones

“Basig mosaka pa (pila kabuok cellphone marecover) kay i-check pa namo ang ubang rooms, with the consent (of the building owner),” Ylanan said.

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(The number of recovered cellphones might yet rise because we have yet to check other rooms with the consent of the building owner.)

Police urged individuals whose phones were recently stolen or went missing to coordinate with the CCPO to help determine whether their devices were among those recovered.

Further investigation is being conducted into the matter. / with reports from Lyle Andales

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