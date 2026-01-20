Kamil Amirul joins Malaysian team Penang FC

Kamil Amirul in action in one of Penang FC’s matches. | Penang FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu Football Club’s ever-reliable defenders and right backs has taken the next step in his career.

Kamil Jaser Amirul has already suited up for Penang FC in Malaysia, making two appearances earlier this month in the ongoing 2025–2026 Malaysia Cup.

READ: CRFA bags 1st win in soccer group’s U-16 region championships

The 21-year-old Cebuano has parted ways with Cebu FC after spending two seasons with the club in the Philippine Football League starting in 2024.

He featured in both of Penang’s recent matches, helping the side post back-to-back 1–0 victories over Kuching City FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC on January 14 and 18, respectively.

Amirul started in both outings.

Another Filipino with Penang

He is not the only Filipino on the Penang roster. Former Stallion Laguna midfielder OJ Porteria also plays in the team.

READ: PMNFT vies in Group B of Asean Championships

Amirul joined Cebu FC ahead of the 2024–2025 PFL season along with fellow Don Bosco Technical College alumni Eric Rafael Orale and Glen Thomas Ramos, under then newly appointed head coach Glenn Ramos.

Before joining Penang FC, Amirul served in Cebu FC’s starting eleven under Ramos. He was part of the team’s remarkable run in the previous PFL season when Cebu FC clinched a ticket into the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Shopee Cup.

He first made national headlines in 2022 after scoring the winning goal for the Philippines in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers at the Al-Saadah Sports Complex in Salalah, Oman.

Penang FC also recently bolstered its lineup with the signing of Brazilian forward Douglas Coutinho, which the club announced on January 16.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP