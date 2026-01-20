Sumalinog brothers score knockouts in Duero, Bohol bouts

Kevin Sumalinog (left) and Khyl Sumalinog flank their manager Jose Monte Flores in this photo taken after they won their bouts via knockouts. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Noy Pacing Flores (NPF) Boxing Academy fighters Khyl and Kevin Sumalinog delivered emphatic performances after scoring knockout victories at the recent “Battle of the Outer Soul” boxing event in Duero, Bohol over the weekend.

Khyl Sumalinog kept his unbeaten record intact with a blistering first-round knockout of John Michael Cariba in their non-title bout in the 130-pound division.

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Not to be outdone, his brother Kevin halted Enicito Jagopar via second-round technical knockout in their scheduled four-round contest.

A 1st career KO

With the win, Khyl improved to 3-0 and registered the first knockout victory of his young professional career.

Kevin, meanwhile, stretched his unblemished slate to 6-0 with two knockouts.

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It marked his second straight stoppage win following a third-round TKO of Jaymar Gaballo in Iloilo in 2024.

Cariba remained winless after four outings following his loss to Khyl, while Jagopar dropped to 2-8 with two knockouts.

1st career draws

The night nearly turned into a clean sweep for the NPF fighters, but Joebert Dacullo settled for a majority draw against Brian Bustrillo in their grinding eight-round main event clash in the 112-pound class.

Dacullo got the not from one of the judges, Anthony Jumawid who scored the bout 77-75 in favor of him.

Judges Arjun Ciroy and Angelito Piquero both scored it at 76-all resulting to the majority draw.

The draw was the first of Dacullo’s career. It gave him a record of five wins, two knockouts, one loss, and one draw.

Bustrillo likewise notched his first draw, moving to 4-2-1 with three knockouts.

Jose Monte Flores manages and veteran trainer Brix Flores guides the NPF Boxing Academy fighters. They continue to show promise as emerging contenders from the Mandaue City-based gym.

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