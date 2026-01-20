Iligan NHS halts USJ-R Lady Jaguars’ streak in Rebisco Nationals

USJ-R Lady Jaguars players (left side) and Iligan National High School team shake hands after their match. | Screengrabbed from the livestream

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars saw their three-game winning streak snapped by Iligan City National High School in a hard-fought, three-set thriller in Pool B of the 2025 Rebisco Volleyball 18-Under League National Finals.

The Lady Jaguars battled the Northern Mindanao representatives to a nail-biting showdown that ended 25-21, 17-25, 23-25 on Tuesday, January 20, at the Ynares Sports Center in Manila.

READ: USJ-R Lady Jaguars sizzle to a 3-0 start in Rebisco National Finals

With the loss, USJ-R now holds a 3-1 record, while Iligan improved to 2-2.

Semis still in sight

But despite the setback, USJ-R, under head coach Roldan Potot and representing Central Visayas, remains well-positioned to secure another semifinals berth in the national tournament.

Iligan’s victory was spearheaded by Hillary Canillo, who earned “Player of the Game” honors.

READ: Rebisco Volleyball Nat’l Finals: USJ-R upsets California Academy

Canillo’s timely counterattacks, digs, and sharp serves kept the Iligan side in contention against the favored reigning Cesafi high school girls’ volleyball grand slam champions.

The third set, in particular, was a nail-biter. Deadlocks were frequent, with both teams tied at 20-all before Iligan seized the lead when USJ-R ace spiker Marygrace Melendres’s attack touched the net.

Iligan maintained their advantage, fending off the Lady Jaguars’ attacks, though USJ-R briefly tied the score at 22-all.

Iligan then scored to move ahead 23-21. But USJ-R responded with a clean block to cut the deficit to 23-22.

Jaguar erorr helped Iligan

A critical error by USJ-R—a net touch during a counterattack—gave Iligan match point at 24-22.

Though USJ-R managed to trim the lead to 24-23, Iligan’s timely final attack sealed the upset.

The Lady Jaguars aim to rebound in their last Pool B match against Southern Luzon’s De La Salle Lipa which is unbeaten in four matches at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 21.

READ: Phillips ready to author underdog story with Chameleons

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