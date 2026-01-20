Gabriel Tapales to fight Russian in Moscow for IBF regional title
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another Filipino boxer is set to test his skills in unfamiliar territory as he heads to Russia next month.
Gabriel Tapales, the younger brother of two-division world champion Marlon Tapales, will face Aznaur Kalsynov in Moscow on February 13. At stake is the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia featherweight title.
Tapales is the second Filipino confirmed to fight in Russia, following PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel Vitor, who is scheduled to meet Russian prospect Artur Subkhankulov on the same day. While the title for Vitor’s bout has yet to be announced, Tapales is already aiming for an IBF regional crown.
READ: Gabriel Tapales scores brutal K.O., shows concern for fallen foe
The 22-year-old Tapales, a rising prospect from Sanman Boxing Gym, will put his record of nine wins, one loss, and six knockouts on the line against Kalsynov, who owns a 6-1-3 (win-loss-draw) record.
This will mark Tapales’ first fight abroad and his first bout against a foreign opponent since turning professional in 2022 under Sanman Boxing.
For Kalsynov, it will be his first fight against a Filipino, though he will have the advantage of competing on home soil. The Russian enters the match on a two-fight winning streak, having won both of his bouts in Moscow in 2025.
READ: Tapales holds firm in top 3 spot of the 122-pound division
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