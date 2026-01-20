Mandaue traffic agency adds over 40 new enforcers to improve traffic management

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has hired more than 40 additional personnel to improve traffic management and enforcement across the city.

TEAM Department Head Hyll Retuya said the new enforcers recently completed a three-day training program and will soon be deployed to support ongoing operations against traffic violations.

Retuya said the additional personnel will augment the agency’s existing workforce, noting that more enforcers are needed due to shifting schedules and the need to ensure personnel presence in all critical and high-traffic areas.

READ: Mandaue posts more enforcers on main streets amid holiday traffic

“We are augmenting our current workforce because we still need additional personnel to help, since our work involves traffic management and the apprehension of traffic violators,” Retuya said.

Aside from stationary assignments, TEAM also deploys mobile assets that conduct continuous roving operations to monitor roads and apprehend violators, further increasing the demand for personnel.

According to Retuya, the training program for new recruits is comprehensive and designed to prepare them for the responsibilities of traffic enforcement. It includes several modules covering traffic management, enforcement procedures, and the proper handling of violators.

READ: Mandaue traffic enforcers warned: No tolerance for bribery

The program also involves pre-tests, post-tests, and practical examinations, including training on the proper filling out of traffic citation tickets. Retuya added that only those who complete the required training are allowed to be deployed.

After completing the initial training, the new personnel will undergo a buddy system, in which they will be paired with more experienced enforcers in the field. This is intended to help them gain hands-on experience and further develop their skills in real traffic situations, ensuring they are fully prepared to perform their duties effectively.

Retuya also noted that while some of the newly hired personnel may be assigned to administrative tasks, the majority will be deployed to field operations, which remain the agency’s priority.

At present, TEAM has more than 400 personnel, and with the new hires, the total number is expected to reach close to 500. Retuya expressed appreciation to the city government and Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano for supporting the hiring of additional personnel.

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