Alex Eala ends Australian Open campaign with doubles loss
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Alexandra Eala ended her debut at the Australian Open after a first-round loss in the doubles Tuesday evening at Melbourne Park.
Polish Magda Linette and Japanese Shuko Aoyama beat Eala and Brazilian partner Ingrid Martins, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3.
READ: Alex Eala exits Australian Open singles in Round 1; Swiatek, Gauff advance
The world No. 49 Eala lost to American Alycia Parks, 6-0, 3-6, 2-6, in their first-round match on Monday.
Meanwhile, Aoyama and Linette will face the winners between No. 6 seeds Asia Muhammad of the United States and Erin Routiffe of New Zealand, and Linda Noslova of Czech Republic and Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia.
READ: Australian Open: Alcaraz, Sabalenka win openers
No. 2 Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini secured a second-round berth after prevailing over Briton Maia Lumsden and Chinese Qianhui Tang, 6-3, 6-2.
In other matches, No. 12 seeds Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia and Olivia Nicholls of United Kingdom beat Anna Bondar of Italy and Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, 6-3, 6-2; Olga Danilovic of Serbia and Anastasia Potapova of Austria rallied past Iryna Shymanovich and Solana Sierra of Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; and American Iva Jovic and Canadian Victoria Mboko outplayed Norwegian Ulrikke Eikeri and Estonian Ingrid Neel, 7-5, 6-3.
READ: Even in defeat, Alex Eala proves she’ll need a bigger court next time
Other first-round winners were Emiliana Arango of Colombia and Elsa Jaoquernot of France over wild cards Ekaterina Alexandrova and Venus Williams of the US, 7-6 (3), 6-4; and Anastasia Pavlyuochenkova and Danish Carla Tauson over Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and American Katie Volynets, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4. (PNA)
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