Philippine peso dips to near new record low

US dollar and Philippine peso notes | Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — A new record low was tested by the Philippine peso on Tuesday after tensions with Europe was reignited by US President Donald Trump, who threatened additional tariffs as part of his push to assert control over Greenland.

Trump’s move unsettled global markets, including across Asia.

Yesterday’s trading closed with the local currency settling at 59.455 to the dollar. This was down 1.5 centavos from the previous session.

It hit an intraday low of 59.50 before cutting some losses, narrowly avoiding a close below the record low of 59.46 set on Jan. 15.

The local currency closed yesterday’s trading at 59.455 to the dollar, down 1.5 centavos from the previous session. It hit an intraday low of 59.50 before cutting some losses, narrowly avoiding a close below the record low of 59.46 set on Jan. 15.

READ: Peso continues slide, slips to new low of 59.46:$1

Trading volume reached $1.2 billion, slightly higher than Monday’s $1.1 billion.

A trader said the peso’s moves in the spot foreign exchange market “seem to be largely sentiment-driven rather than flow-driven,” citing political headlines, such as Trump’s feud with Europe, which added a risk premium just as the market was already leaning long on the dollar.

“That said, this doesn’t look like a one-way move as corporate demand and fixing continue to provide support, while local supply caps rallies,” the trader said. “For the rest of the week, I expect choppy, range-bound trading rather than a clean breakdown, unless offshore risk sentiment materially worsens.”

READ: Trump threatens Europe with tariffs over Greenland as protesters rally

A weaker peso has mixed implications for the Philippines. It lifts the domestic value of remittances from millions of overseas workers and could make Filipino exports more competitive. At the same time, it risks pushing up import costs and reigniting inflation.

Sustained depreciation could also raise the peso value of foreign debt held by the government and private firms.

Left to market forces

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) had said it would let market forces largely determine the exchange rate. It would step in only if a prolonged slide threatens imported inflation as opposed to smoothening daily swings.

The central bank appears willing to tolerate some currency weakness as it nears the end of its pro-growth easing cycle. BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. indicated that the cycle could conclude with a single additional rate cut—possibly in February—unless “bad surprises” warrant further reductions.

READ: PH debt stock projected to hit P19T by end of 2026

Another trader said mounting bets on another BSP easing—combined with lingering uncertainty over the next moves of the US Federal Reserve—could continue to weigh on the peso.

“The peso depreciation continued to be grounded on prospects of a February rate cut,” the trader said.

“This weakness of the local currency might persist in view of potentially upbeat readings on US gross domestic product and PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) inflation later this week, which might solidify views of a prolonged policy hold from the US central bank,” the trader added. INQ

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