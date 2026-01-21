ASEAN Economic Meetings start: Security heightened, no sail zone in Panglao

Foreign tourists enjoy the beach of Panglao Island, Bohol. | File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — As key ASEAN economic meetings start today in Panglao, Bohol, heightened police presence is being implemented in this part of the island province.

A no sail zone policy is also in effect on the waters of Panglao, especially within the vicinity of Alona Beach.

“The public is encouraged to plan trips ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow traffic advisories and instructions from authorities,” the Bohol Provincial government said.

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From January 19 to 31, the presence of law enforcers will be made very visible as they secure major roads, gateways and routes leading to the province’s tourism sites.

On the other hand, the “no sail zone” policy that was implemented starting January 16 is set to continue until February 1.

Bohol started to welcome senior officials and heads of ASEA delegations on Monday.

Economic meetings

Senior economic officials, sectoral body representatives, knowledge partners, and members of the ASEAN Secretariat will gather in Panglao, Bohol starting today, January 21, for a series of economic meetings that aims to advance the region’s economic agenda.

The gatherings that will last until Sunday, January 25, also marks the start of the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship year.

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In an advisory, the ASEAN Philippines 2026 organizing committee said that the week-long meetings will serve as the First ASEAN Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting for the 57th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (SEOM 1/57) and the 18th Meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC CoW).

“These meetings will provide a platform for ASEAN to take forward priority economic initiatives for 2026 and to strengthen coordination as the region transitions toward the post-2025 ASEAN Economic Community agenda,” read part of the advisory.

SEOM 1/57 will focus on the country’s Priority Economic Deliverables (PEDs) for its ASEAN Chairship, wherein Senior Economic Officials are expected to review the progress of ongoing regional initiatives, including the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), sustainability initiatives under the AEC, and ASEAN’s external economic relations.

“The meeting will take stock of developments related to geoeconomics issues, Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN economic agreements, and ASEAN’s economic cooperation efforts in 2026,” it said.

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Chairship priorities

Complementing the SEOM 1/57 is the 18th Meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the ASEAN Economic Community that will bring together officials across ASEAN Community pillars to address cross-sectoral and cross-pillar concerns under the new ASEAN Community Vision (ACV) 2045.

The CoW meeting will also consider Chairship priorities for 2026 across the political-security, economic, and socio-cultural pillars, as well as key initiatives on sustainability, global value chains, digital transformation, and monitoring and evaluation frameworks for the ACV.

In between, ASEAN will convene the Fourth Meeting of the Focal Group on Global Value Chains (FG-GVC) and the Third Meeting of the Focal Group on Circular Economy (FG-CE) that is expected to shape ASEAN’s work programmes on global value chains, industrial cooperation, semiconductors, sustainability, and circular economy initiatives, aligning these with ASEAN’s broader economic and development goals for the coming decade.

Moreover, the meetings scheduled in Bohol “also underscore the Philippines’ commitment to bringing ASEAN engagements closer to local communities.”

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Natural beauty

Hosting these ASEAN meetings in Panglao is expected to showcases Bohol’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and dynamic creative and tourism sectors to demonstrate how international conferences can be meaningfully integrated into provincial settings.

“These meetings are expected to spur local economic activity across accommodations, transport, food services, and creative enterprises, while placing Bohol in the regional spotlight as a capable and welcoming host for major international events,” the ASEAN Philippines organizing committee said.

Preparations for the visit of ASEAN guests were made months back by the Department of Trade and Industry, the National Organizing Committee, and various government agencies and partners, in close coordination with the the Bohol provincial government.

Other ASEAN venues include Cebu and parts of Luzon.

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