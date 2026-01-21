Ada maintains strength, likely to weaken into LPA

(Satellite image from PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression (TD) Ada (international name Nokaen) still maintains its strength, but is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area (LPA) by Wednesday or Thursday, the weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

The TD packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour (kph).

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“Dry air entrainment from the surge of northeast monsoon will result in downgrading Ada into LPA,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Wednesday.

Ada was located 1,215 km. east of Northern Luzon as of 4 a.m. The cyclone is moving east southeast at 20 kph.

Still, no tropical cyclone wind signal is hoisted on any part of the country.

READ: ‘Amihan’ to further weaken Tropical Depression Ada – Pagasa

However, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring strong to gale-force gusts across most of Luzon, Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi.

A gale warning is in effect over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, PAGASA said. (PNA)

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