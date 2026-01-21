Lost your iPhone? Here’s how to claim it from Cebu City police

Some of the 154 iPhones, all believed to be stolen, were recovered from a storage room inside a commercial building in Leon Kilat Street, Cebu City. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dozens of residents whose smartphones, specifically iPhones, were lost or stolen flocked to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Tuesday, January 20, hoping to recover their missing devices following a major police operation in downtown Cebu City.

Earlier that day, authorities raided a rented room inside a commercial building along Leon Kilat Street that was believed to be used as a storage area for stolen smartphones. Police recovered a total of 154 devices, all of which were iPhones.

The CCPO, headquartered at Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue, is now facilitating the verification and return of the recovered phones to their rightful owners.

Police advised claimants to bring the following requirements when reporting to the CCPO:

An affidavit of loss

A valid government-issued ID

Proof of ownership of the device

Owners were also instructed to bring their phone chargers so the devices can be powered on and properly verified during the claiming process.

How police tracked the stolen phones

The raid stemmed from multiple complaints of stolen and snatched iPhones reported to various police stations across Cebu City.

Using Apple’s “Find My Device” feature, investigators were able to trace the location of several missing and stolen iPhones.

READ: Cops nab 2 caught on viral BGC pickpocketing video

It pointed to a commercial building along Leon Kilat Street, prompting authorities to conduct a targeted operation in the area.

During the search, police discovered a room containing dozens of iPhones, many of them stashed inside bags.

A man found inside the room was taken into custody, while authorities continued to inventory the recovered devices and verify ownership with the help of complainants.

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