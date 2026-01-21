Binaliw tragedy: Cebu City Council summons DENR, landfill operator

Aerial shot of the Binaliw landfill landslide. | BFP-7 FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council will hold an executive session on January 28 to summon environment regulators and the operator of the Binaliw landfill following the deadly collapse that claimed at least 36 lives earlier this month.

This came after a lengthy privilege speech and floor debate during the council’s regular session on January 20, when Councilor Jun Alcover pressed for accountability over the January 8 garbage slide at the Prime Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) landfill in Barangay Binaliw.

READ: Binaliw landfill: What’s next after all bodies were retrieved?

Instead of immediately creating a special fact-finding committee, the council approved Alcover’s motion to convene an executive session to hear directly from concerned agencies and stakeholders, citing the highly technical nature of the incident.

Those invited to the closed-door session included the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB), Prime Waste Solutions Inc., the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), the Department of Public Services (DPS), and the barangay captain of Binaliw.

The session was set for Wednesday, January 28, upon motion of Councilor Alvin Arcilla, citing the urgency of the matter.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

‘Preventable tragedy’

In his privilege speech, Alcover described the landfill collapse as a “preventable tragedy,” noting that residents had long raised concerns about safety and environmental compliance at the dumpsite.

He recalled that Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival had publicly warned in mid-2025 that the landfill could be closed if violations persisted, but said no decisive action followed despite repeated complaints.

“What should have been an ordinary day turned into a nightmare,” Alcover said, stressing that the disaster was not merely a natural event but one marked by possible negligence, regulatory lapses, or weak enforcement.

READ: Search ends at Cebu City landfill; death toll climbs to 36

Alcover also criticized what he described as the lack of a strong public directive from the city’s leadership immediately after the incident, particularly in compelling the landfill operator to fast-track assistance to victims and their families.

He expressed support for a proposed Senate inquiry initiated by Senator Imee Marcos and urged Cebuano lawmakers in the House of Representatives to pursue a parallel congressional probe.

Debate on special committee

During the discussion, Minority Floor Leader Councilor Sisinio Andales questioned the need for a city council-led fact-finding committee, arguing that a Senate investigation would be more comprehensive and warning of possible duplication of efforts.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who presided over the session, had similar concerns about the technical complexity of landfill failures, suggesting that the council first hear from DENR experts before deciding on further action.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Volunteer responder dies of septic shock

“Nobody here knows, technically, what went wrong in the landfill,” Osmeña said, proposing that the DENR present its findings and recommendations as a starting point.

Following the exchange, Alcover withdrew his earlier push for the immediate creation of a special committee and instead moved for the executive session, which was approved by the body.

Mayor open to probe

The council’s action comes amid ongoing investigations by national agencies. Earlier, Archival said the city government would participate in any formal DENR-led probe into the collapse involving landfill operator Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PIWS).

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

Archival said search and retrieval operations had been completed and that debris clearing was nearing its end, allowing authorities to shift focus to accountability, assistance for affected families, and contingency waste disposal plans.

The DENR has issued a cease-and-desist order on the Binaliw landfill, suspending operations except for cleanup and stabilization, while technical assessments continue to determine the cause of the collapse and assess regulatory compliance.

The Binaliw landfill, located in an upland residential barangay, had long been flagged over safety and environmental concerns and serves Cebu City and neighboring local government units, making its closure a regional issue.

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