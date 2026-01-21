SILOY IS WATCHING: Labrador dog beaten to death in Mandaue City

Cooper, a Labrador dog was beaten to death in a local market in Canduman, Mandaue City. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even a single pinch could easily hurt humans. Imagine being beaten with a thick strip of wood numerous times.

Cooper, a Labrador dog, was beaten to death in front of a dried fish stall at a market in Canduman, Mandaue City, for allegedly sniffing at an empty box and for looking like a “mad dog.”

The fur parent, who goes by the name Sergeant Batang Alaska on Facebook, took to social media to denounce what happened to her fur baby, saying she is seeking justice and hopes for the perpetrator to be held accountable.

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She shared that the dog had broken free from his chains and was able to roam around their neighboring areas. It was a post that left her shocked after seeing her dog lying lifeless on the road.

This tore her heart out, noting that the dog was friendly and that while it may have looked like a mad dog, it was far from mad.

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“No one rescued him, and no one took him to a veterinarian. My heart is broken that no one stood up for Cooper in his final moments. It was a market, but no one defended my baby,” she wrote.

Cooper’s death urged her to take action in seeking justice by filing a formal complaint with the authorities, including the police and the barangay, to have it on record.

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The suspect has been identified by the owner but she was having a hard time holding him accountable due to the lack of evidence.

As she shared, bystanders, who saw the incident refuse to testify, and the vendors around the area were reluctant to tell the truth, leaving her disappointed.

The incident has gone viral on social media, prompting her to share her sentiment: “Yes, we had our lapses, but that doesn’t justify killing Cooper based on a false accusation that he was a ‘mad dog.’”

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She added, “However, if he isn’t guilty of killing my dog, then he has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

As of writing, a barangay mediation session has already been scheduled for those involved in the incident.

Cooper’s death left many fur parents heartbroken and now also seeking justice for the dog.

As one wrote, “Kaya dumadami ang mga kriminal kasi hindi sila nasasampulan ng batas para sa mga hayop. Higpitan ang batas at ipatupad para matakot sila.”

(That is why criminals have increased because they are not sampled by the law for animals. Tighten the laws and enforced them so that they would be scared.)

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