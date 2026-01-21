Ms. Universe Cebu 2026 canceled, national bet to be chosen

One of the momentous scenes during the grand coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines Cebu on Dec. 18, 2026. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will not hold a local Miss Universe Philippines pageant in 2026. But organizers confirmed the province will still have a representative in the national competition.

In an official statement, Miss Universe Philippines Cebu organizers said they are redirecting their time, resources, and efforts to relief operations and medical missions for Cebuanos affected by recent calamities.

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“While there will be no local pageant this year, Cebu will continue to be represented on the national stage by a woman chosen for her strength, compassion, and sincere commitment to service,” the statement read.

Carballo the last titlist

Organizers added that further details about the official announcement and handover of the crown will be released soon.

The latest titleholder, Gabriella Mai Carballo of Cebu City North, was crowned Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 on December 18 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

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Carballo’s victory highlighted her grace, intelligence, and advocacy work. She also won several special awards, including Miss Photogenic and Best Evening Gown.

Janson 2024 titlist

Carballo succeeded Kris Tiffany Janson, also from Cebu City North, who held the title in 2024. Janson’s coronation took place on Feb. 3, 2024 at the same venue, where she similarly earned recognition for Best in Evening Gown among other distinctions.

“Before the crown, there is compassion. Above all, there is Cebu,” the organizers emphasized in their announcement.

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