Case of abandoned baby in Cebu City: Cops identify person of interest

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CEBU CITY — Police have identified a person of interest in the abandonment of a newborn baby girl found early Tuesday morning along Gotianoy Street in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The person of interest is a woman of legal age who is believed to be the biological mother of the infant, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said.

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She is currently confined at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for medical treatment and remains under hospital care while police conduct further investigation.

The abandoned newborn was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday.

Residents alerted authorities about suspicious movement inside a green eco-bag placed in a garbage area along Gotianoy Street.

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Upon inspection, they found a newborn baby inside the bag and immediately reported the incident to police who secured the area and ensured the safety of the infant while coordinating with the Barangay Kamputhaw ambulance team.

The baby was immediately transported to VSMMC for medical attention and placed under protective custody.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman identified as the person of interest had been temporarily staying at an apartment in the same barangay.

She had reportedly traveled to Cebu City to attend the Sinulog Festival and had been pregnant for several months prior to the incident, police said.

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Apartment occupants also told investigators that in the early morning of Tuesday, they noticed the woman bleeding, prompting them to rush her to VSMMC for emergency medical care.

However, before she was taken to the hospital, witnesses reportedly saw her leaving the apartment and disposing of an item in a nearby garbage area.

Shortly after, residents noticed movement inside an eco-bag at the garbage dump, which led to the discovery of the newborn and the subsequent police response.

The CCPO’s Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) has taken over the case to ensure that investigative procedures, child-protection measures, and legal protocols are strictly followed.

Meanwhile, authorities are now working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the abandonment and to determine possible criminal liability under existing laws on child abuse and abandonment.

Both the infant and the woman remain admitted at VSMMC and are receiving appropriate medical care, police said.

Cebu City Police Office Officer-in-Charge, Police Colonel George V. Ylanan, stressed that the case is being treated with utmost seriousness.

“The abandonment of an infant is a grave offense and a clear violation of laws designed to protect children. We assure the public that the Cebu City Police Office will relentlessly pursue this case and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable under the law,” Ylanan said.

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