TEAM: Filing of cases vs traffic violators in Mandaue continues

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Filing of criminal cases against traffic violators in Mandaue City continues as the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) strengthens its legal actions to ensure compliance with traffic laws.

TEAM head Hyll Retuya said the agency had consistently pursued the filing of cases, particularly against motorists who committed serious traffic violations.

He said the legal division had been directed to ensure that habitual and grave offenders would be charged.

READ: Mandaue City traffic violators to be arraigned soon

Retuya explained that filing cases was necessary to compel violators to stop repeating offenses, noting that without firm action, many motorists tended to ignore traffic rules.

He said the filing of cases had now become regular, prompting many violators to immediately proceed to the TEAM office to pay their fines once they committed an infraction, knowing that the agency would pursue legal action if violations would remain unsettled.

READ: TEAM files complaint vs 25 traffic violators

“Regular ang filing of cases…Kay that’s the only way to compel sa atoang traffic violators nga dili na muusab o mosettle gyud sa violations incurred kay og wala tay buhaton mogara man na sila,” said Retuya.

(The filing of cases is regular … because that’s the only way to compel our traffic violators so that they would not do it again or for them to settle the violations they incurred because if this will not be done they would commit more [traffic violations].)

Under the legal process, TEAM has up to 60 days to file a case before it prescribes. Within that period, the agency grants violators a seven-day grace period to settle their violations. Retuya said the agency would work quickly to avoid cases from prescribing.

READ: MMDA: ‘Illegal turning’ tops 5 traffic violations for 2025

If a violator settles the fine while the case is already in process, TEAM forwards the payment to the court to request the dismissal or withdrawal of the case.

Retuya said the agency would ensure that violators who had already paid would not be issued arrest warrants. Once payment is made, the record is automatically cleared from the system.

He added that violators are summoned to court, and if they fail to appear twice, a warrant may be issued, indicating a lack of interest in resolving the case. Once a warrant is served, violators usually rush to settle their fines, after which the case is eventually dismissed.

TEAM prioritizes filing cases involving serious violations due to the growing volume of records, as delays beyond two months make it difficult for the agency to pursue cases.

Retuya also said that even if cases were not immediately filed, violators might still be compelled to settle their unpaid fines only when they would apply for TEAM clearance.

Data from TEAM showed that in 2024, 485 traffic violations were endorsed to the Prosecutor’s Office and filed before the Municipal Trial Court, of which 461 cases, or 95 percent, were settled or dismissed. The remaining 21 cases, or five percent, were archived with warrants of arrest.

In 2025, a total of 209 traffic violations were endorsed to the Prosecutor’s Office and filed before the Municipal Trial Court. Of these, 122 cases, or 95 percent, were settled, while 87 cases, or five percent, remain ongoing, with 11 cases already archived with warrants of arrest.

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