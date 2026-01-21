Ban on gambling ads pushed in draft Cebu City ordinance

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera | Photo courtesy of Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the Cebu City Council approved a resolution to ban gambling advertisements, Councilor Joel Garganera is pushing for an ordinance to institutionalize the prohibition and penalize violators.

Garganera has filed a proposed measure titled “Cebu City Anti-Gambling Advertisement Ordinance.” It seeks to strengthen the council’s position, making the ban legally enforceable through fines and business permit sanctions.

The council previously approved a resolution that Garganera sponsored, expressing the body’s policy position against all forms of gambling advertisements within the city. However, unlike an ordinance, a resolution does not carry penal provisions or permanent regulatory force.

READ: Cebu City bans gambling ads across all platforms

All gambling ads targeted

Under the proposed ordinance, all forms of gambling advertisements, whether physical, digital, or event-based, would be prohibited within Cebu City.

This includes billboards, tarpaulins, LED displays, print, radio and television ads, online and social media promotions, influencer and affiliate marketing, sponsorships, and gambling-related promotional materials visible or accessible in the city.

READ: Cebu City Hall employees told: Stop online gaming during office hours

The measure cites the Local Government Code, which mandates local governments to promote public morals and general welfare, and raises concerns over the rise of online gambling and its social impact, particularly on youth and other vulnerable sectors.

Gambling, addiction, other woes

Garganera said gambling advertisements normalize betting and expose can lead minors to addiction, financial distress, and mental health issues affecting families and communities.

If passed, the ordinance would apply to individuals, businesses, advertisers, media entities, gambling operators, and third-party promoters operating or disseminating content within Cebu City.

Penalties include a written warning and immediate removal of the advertisement for a first offense; a P3,000 fine for a second offense; and a P5,000 fine plus possible suspension or revocation of business permits for third and subsequent violations, subject to due process.

Implementing agencies

The Office of the Mayor would lead the ordinancce’s implementation. Coordinating agencies include the Business Permit and Licensing Office, Cebu City Police Office, City Legal Office, National Bureau of Investigation, and other concerned departments.

The committee on laws and the Gamefowl Commission currently review the proposed ordinance.

Previously, the City Council approved the anti-gambling advertisement ban through a resolution amid concerns over the growing prevalence of online gambling promoted through digital platforms and sponsored events.

The resolution directed city offices to monitor and remove gambling advertisements but stopped short of imposing penalties.

City officials said the proposed ordinance forms part of Cebu City’s broader anti-gambling push. This includes blocking online gambling and VPN access on government networks and reiterating the ban on gambling among city employees during office hours.

If enacted, the ordinance would formally embed the city’s anti-gambling stance into local law, strengthening enforcement and accountability beyond policy declarations.

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