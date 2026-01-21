Archival appeals to parents to seek help, not abandon babies

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival on Wednesday visited the newborn baby found early Tuesday morning along Gotianoy Street in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has appealed to parents facing difficult circumstances to seek help from the city government instead of abandoning newborn babies, following the discovery of an infant left in a garbage area in Barangay Kamputhaw.

Archival made the call after a newborn baby girl was found abandoned early Tuesday, January 20, along Gotianoy Street.

The mayor said the Cebu City Government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), has mechanisms in place to assist parents who are unable to care for their children, including support services and legal adoption processes.

READ: Case of abandoned baby in Cebu City: Cops identify person of interest

“Ang ako gyung awhag, naa tay opisina sa Department of Social Welfare and Services nga andam motabang unsaon pagbuhi sa bata. Anyway, og dili gyud mo kakaya, ang DSWS maoy mangita og paagi kinsay maka-adopt niana—into a process nga legal,” Archival said.

He stressed that parents may directly approach the city government for guidance and assistance, emphasizing that the city extends care even to homeless individuals, more so to vulnerable newborns.

“Timan-e, ang mga tawo gani nga naa sa dalan, kadtong mga tawo nga way kapuy-an, giatiman gani sa Siyudad sa Sugbo—how much more anang bata nga bag-o pa gyud natawo,” the mayor added.

Archival reiterated that Cebu City remains committed to being an inclusive and compassionate community as it works toward becoming a sustainable and people-centered city that protects residents regardless of age or background.

READ: Police seek info on abandoned baby girl found in Leyte

Police earlier said they have identified a person of interest in the abandonment of the infant. The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said the woman, believed to be the baby’s biological mother, is of legal age and is currently confined at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for medical treatment.

According to police, the newborn was discovered after residents reported suspicious movement inside a green eco-bag placed in a garbage area along Gotianoy Street. Authorities immediately secured the area and coordinated with barangay responders to bring the infant to VSMMC, where the baby was placed under protective custody.

Initial investigation showed that the person of interest had been temporarily staying at an apartment in the same barangay and had traveled to Cebu City to attend the Sinulog Festival. Apartment occupants reportedly noticed her bleeding early Tuesday morning and brought her to the hospital for emergency care.

However, witnesses told police they saw the woman leaving the apartment and disposing of an item in a nearby garbage area shortly before the infant was found.

The CCPO’s Women and Children Protection Desk has taken over the case to ensure proper investigation, child-protection measures, and compliance with legal protocols. Authorities are also determining possible criminal liability under laws on child abuse and abandonment.

Both the infant and the woman remain admitted at VSMMC and are receiving medical care, police said.

Cebu City Police Office officer-in-charge Police Colonel George V. Ylanan said the case is being treated with utmost seriousness.

“The abandonment of an infant is a grave offense and a clear violation of laws designed to protect children. We assure the public that the Cebu City Police Office will relentlessly pursue this case and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable under the law,” Ylanan said./ with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

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