Pag-IBIG housing loan releases reach P140.54B in 2025

(Infographic courtesy of Pag-IBIG Fund

MANILA – More Filipino workers were able to secure homes as the Pag-IBIG Fund’s housing loan releases reached PHP140.54 billion in 2025, marking an 8-percent increase from the PHP129.73 billion released in 2024, the agency said Tuesday.

Pag-IBIG Fund, in a news release on Wednesday, reported its home loan programs benefited 90,727 Filipino workers, who used the loans to purchase housing units or finance home construction, renovation, or improvement.

The agency said the milestone reflects sustained momentum in affordable housing finance, noting that Pag-IBIG Fund was recently cited by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the National Housing Expo last October for its efforts to expand access to affordable housing nationwide.

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“We are pleased to report that Pag-IBIG Fund’s housing loan accomplishment in 2025 reflects our sustained work under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, or Expanded 4PH, to help more Filipino workers secure decent homes,” Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said.

Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, added the agency will build on these gains in 2026 by working more closely with shelter partners to speed up loan releases.

Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said the agency’s housing loan programs are designed to keep homeownership affordable for Pag-IBIG Fund members in the Philippines and overseas, while supporting the government’s goal of uplifting Filipino families through access to decent shelter.

READ: Pag-IBIG Fund cuts socialized housing loan rate to 3%

Of the total housing loans released in 2025, Pag-IBIG Fund said 7,056 Expanded 4PH socialized housing units worth PHP7.63 billion were financed under the program’s subsidized 3-percent interest rate.

Another 4,811 housing units worth PHP6.2 billion were financed under the agency’s 4.5 percent promotional rate for loans of up to PHP1.8 million.

“Pag-IBIG Fund remains fully aligned with the directive of President Marcos Jr. to expand access to quality and affordable housing, especially for minimum wage earners and middle-income members,” Acosta said.

She added Pag-IBIG Fund rolled out various home loan programs last year to address members’ varying needs, including subsidized and promotional interest rates, as well as financing for home repair and improvement.

Under the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan for the Expanded 4PH, qualified local members and all overseas Filipino workers who are first-time homebuyers may avail of loans to purchase socialized housing units at a 3-percent annual interest rate for the first five years, extendable for another five years for qualified borrowers.

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The agency said the subsidized rate lowers monthly payments to PHP4,005 for house-and-lot units priced up to PHP950,000 and about PHP8,432 for condominium units priced up to PHP2 million.

Pag-IBIG Fund acquired assets within socialized housing price ceilings are also covered, with the first 30,000 qualified borrowers eligible for the subsidized rate for the first 10 years under the Early Bird Promo.

It also offers a 4.5-percent promotional rate for qualified first-time homebuyers on loans of up to PHP1.8 million, which the agency said significantly reduces monthly amortization compared with the regular rate.

For members seeking to improve their current homes, Pag-IBIG Fund said it continues to offer the Pag-IBIG Home Improvement Loan, allowing qualified members to borrow up to PHP300,000 for repairs or upgrades, payable within five years, with simplified requirements and a promotional 3-percent annual interest rate for the first 10,000 borrowers. (PNA)

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