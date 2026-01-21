DSWD to distribute food in program against hunger until Jan. 31

A beneficiary of the Walang Gutom Program uses her eco-bag as she redeems food packages in Daanbantayan, Cebu. | DSWD-7 photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beneficiaries of the Walang Gutom (No Hunger) Program may still claim their food packages and benefits until Jan. 31, 2026.

The Walang Gutom Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) aims to address food insecurity by providing timely, adequate food assistance to vulnerable and low-income households.

READ: DSWD-7 fast-tracks over 24K households for ‘Walang Gutom’ program

This would ensure their access to nutritious food and promote food sufficiency at the community level.

This initiative supports the government’s broader efforts to strengthen social protection and improve the well-being of Filipino families.

Unclaimed food packages

During the Food Redemption Month (FRM) 9, which ran from Dec. 18, 2025, to January 9, 2026, several beneficiaries were unable to redeem their food packages due to work obligations, illness, or emergencies.

As of January 16, 2026, a total of 8,166 program beneficiaries have yet to redeem their food packages, said the DSWD in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

READ: ‘Walang Gutom Program’ launches in Cebu City to fight hunger

Of this number, 5,833 were from Negros Oriental, while 2,333 were from Cebu.

The extended period for using using the food stamps aims to provide affected beneficiaries with the opportunity to receive the assistance intended for them.

The DSWD reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive social protection, underscoring that no beneficiaries will be left behind.

Local guidance

Authorities encourage beneficiaries to coordinate with their respective community engagement coordinators (CECs), barangays, or municipal or city social welfare and development offices for guidance on the extended redemption process.

The agency reminded beneficiaries to bring their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards when redeeming food packages through DSWD partner retailers.

To avoid any inconvenience, beneficiaries should ensure that all items are complete and in good condition before leaving the redemption area.

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