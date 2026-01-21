Seeking waste solutions, Mandaue leaders visit Naga WTE plant

Garbage collection trucks of Mandaue City | CDN Digital file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City continues to look for solutions to its garbage problem as the city faces the rising costs of hauling and landfill services.

Officials are studying various options, including the establishment of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility, as part of efforts to make waste management more efficient and sustainable.

READ: Binaliw tragedy: Cebu City Council summons DENR, landfill operator

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the city recently received an invitation from Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong to visit the waste-to-energy plant in Naga City, Cebu.

Some city councilors went there on Wednesday, January 21, to evaluate whether a similar facility could be viable for Mandaue.

Potential waste-to-energy site

Ouano added that the city has a potential site at the 17-hectare Mandaue Green Learning Park (MGLP) in Barangay Umapad. He noted that a waste-to-energy plant would require around 1.5 hectares of land.

He said the city is reviewing all options carefully to determine the most practical and cost-effective solution.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Volunteer responder dies of septic shock

Mandaue City is seeking a long-term solution for where the city can dispose of its garbage. The landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City remains unusable following its recent collapse.

Waste segregation strictly enforced

For now, the city strictly implements waste segregation across all barangays. Collectors ensure the separation of biodegradable, residual, and recyclable wastes.

The measure, discussed with barangay captains on Wednesday, January 20, aims to reduce hauling and disposal costs while improving efficiency in waste management.

READ: Mandaue’s regular garbage collection resumes on Jan. 14

He explained that properly segregated waste, collected at the MGLP transfer station and hauled to Asian Energy in Consolacion, results in lower costs for the city. Hauling fees are based on the weight of the waste.

Waste management expenses

The mayor cited the high expenses incurred under current arrangements. He noted that the annual tipping fee for disposal reaches about P65 million. Meanwhile, a three-month hauling contract alone costs around P68 million.

City leaders currently review an incentives and sanctions system to encourage waste segregation.

Barangays that follow the rules may receive rewards, while those that break them could face penalties.

Incentives and sanctions

However, Ouano said the city prefers not to impose measures that would unduly affect residents.

He emphasized that the cooperation of barangay officials has been encouraging. The city plans to announce the final guidelines on incentives or sanctions after further discussion with its core team.

Biodegradable wastes are being processed at the MGLP to reduce hauling costs, which are calculated based on the weight of the wastes. Meanwhile, only residual wastes will be transported by the city’s hauler to the Asian Energy landfill in Consolacion.

Recyclable wastes are being transported to the Guun Corporation plant in Consolacion.

Current best, Aloguinsan options

The city is also exploring other disposal options, including landfills in nearby areas. But authorities stressed that the current best option remains Asian Energy in Consolacion through the city’s hauler.

In a related development, Aloguinsan municipality, headed by Mayor Caesar Ignatius Moreno, proposed accommodating Mandaue City’s garbage.

Ouano said the town is a bit far for disposal. But the city is still reviewing all options.

Ouano said negotiations are ongoing, and the city is finalizing agreements that will balance efficiency, cost, and sustainability.

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