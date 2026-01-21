Cebu province to jump-start waste-to-energy project

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Describing it as an urgent and immediate need, the Capitol wants to jump-start plans to set up a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant here.

On Wednesday, January 21, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced that the province is already in talks with potential project proponents for the WTE facility.

READ: Searching for waste solutions, Mandaue leaders visit Naga facility

“Our WTE facility is already in the works… It’s really a facility that we need right now,” Baricuatro told reporters.

600 tons of garbage

Following the fatal Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City, the provincial government had been pushing for the realization of a WTE plant as soon as possible. All 600 tons of garbage that Cebu City produces daily now end up in landfills located across the province.

Baricuatro previously said the province intends to start constructing the WTE plant this year and operationalize it by 2027.

READ: CERA: WTE initiative failed; calls for more baseload plants in Cebu

Initially, the Capitol is considering building the facility in a province-owned property in Naga City. But on Wednesday, the governor clarified that there’s no final decision yet.

Helping fallen volunteer’s kin

Meanwhile, the province pledged to provide financial assistance to the family of the 50-year-old rescuer from Toledo City who died due to sepsis shortly after being deployed at the Binaliw landfill.

The governor also mourned his untimely death. She said she wanted to visit his wake to extend her sympathies.

“We will be providing assistance to the family as well,” she added.

Including the volunteer emergency responder, the Binaliw tragedy claimed the lives of 37 people, most of whom were landfill workers.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Volunteer responder dies of septic shock

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