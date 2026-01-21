CEC Dragons eye fourth straight win in Cesafi 12-under basketball

CEC Dragons. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Eastern College (CEC) looks to extend its strong start as the Dragons shoot for a fourth straight win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 12-under basketball tournament on Thursday, January 22, at the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus Gymnasium.

The defending champions have tightened their grip on the top spot with a spotless 3-0 record so far. CEC opened its campaign with wins over the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguar Cubs, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Junior Wildcats.

The Dragons can further strengthen their hold on first place when they clash with Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves at 6 p.m.

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CEC enters the matchup as the heavy favorite, with DBTC still winless at 0-3 and languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Action begins at 5 p.m. as the Jaguar Cubs face the Junior Wildcats. Both squads are locked at 1-2 and are looking to climb back into contention.

In the final game at 7 p.m., the Magis Eagles battle the San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors in a matchup with major standings implications. Both teams carry identical 2-1 records, with the winner set to claim solo second place.

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