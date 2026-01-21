Asean Tourism Forum: Around 800 Lapu-Lapu cops to secure event

The index page of the official website of the Asean Tourism Forum 2026. | Screengrabbed from ATF 2026 official website

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 800 police personnel from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will secure next week’s Asean Tourism Forum.

According to Police Col. Antonietto Cañete, officer-in-charge of LCPO, since very important persons will attend the forum, LCPO will implement security packages from their arrival at Mactan Cebu International Airport until they return to their respective countries.

READ: Asean Tourism Forum: Cebu City prepares heritage sites for delegates

Cañete added that in accordance with their security plan, they have not yet requested any augmentation.

Enough security personnel

Police Col. Antonietto Cañete, officer-in-charge of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office | LCPO photo

But he assured that the number of security personnel is enough to secure the city during the activity.

Aside from this, the City Traffic Management System will also deploy 40 personnel.

READ: Cebu tourism leaders hope Asean events prompt industry recovery

Another 36 personnel will help secure the event from the Bureau of Fire Protection. A further 68 will come from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

In total, approximately 1,000 security personnel will be deployed to ensure peace and order during the forum.

However, Ylanan said that if they see the need to augment their forces, they will send a corresponding request to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas.

On January 28, a welcome dinner for delegates will be held at the Mactan Shrine in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

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