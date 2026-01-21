Cebu FC faces Thai clubs in away matches in AFF Shopee Cup

Shopee Cup – DH Cebu vs Tampines Rovers; Captured at Rizal Memorial Stadium on 08.20.25 by Jihan Ivy P. Caparros / Shutterd.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants open their 2026 campaign facing a stern challenge with two straight away matches in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Shopee Cup.

Cebu FC will be tested on the road against Thai sides BG Pathum United and Buriram United in back-to-back fixtures.

The Gentle Giants first take on BG Pathum United on January 28 at the Pathum Thani Stadium, before facing Buriram United on February 4 at the Buriram Stadium, both in Thailand.

READ: Cebu FC head into PFL second round at No. 2 spot

The Gentle Giants currently sit at the bottom of Group A with one draw and two losses, good for a single point.

The two upcoming matches are critical to their semifinal hopes, with only the top two teams in the group advancing.

Tampines Rovers FC, five-time Singapore Premier League champions, lead AFF Shopee Cup Group A with six points on two wins and a loss.

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Malaysian club Selangor FC is close behind in second with seven points from two wins and a draw. BG Pathum United sits third with one win, one draw, and one loss, tied on four points with Vietnam’s Công An Hà Nội FC.

Buriram United, like Cebu FC, remains winless in the group but is fifth with three draws for three points.

Cebu FC earned their lone point of the AFF Shopee Cup last December after holding Selangor to a 1–1 draw at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Meanwhile, the club’s Philippine Football League schedule for the year has yet to be announced.

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