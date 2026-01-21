UV, CIT-U top Cesafi 15U basketball tournament with 5-0 cards

One of the highlights from UV and USPF’s game | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The early pace-setters in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 Under-15 basketball tournament came into clearer view after Tuesday’s games at the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus Gym.

In the first half of the competitions, defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers stayed perfect with their fifth straight victory.

Meanwhile, rising contender Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats matched them at the top of the standings.

READ: Cesafi 15-under hoop wars resume on Jan. 20

Both hold unblemished 5-0 records following their wins on January 20.

UV had to grind it out, edging previously unbeaten University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 48-43. Their tight contest that lived up to its billing.

In contrast, CIT-U turned in a dominant showing. They cruised to their fifth consecutive win by overwhelming the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 76-43.

Wins for CEC, SCSC

Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons also registered a convincing result. They dispatched the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 59-32.

The win lifted the Dragons to a 3-1 record, tying them with the Baby Panthers in the standings.

READ: Cesafi 15-under: CIT-U, USPF, UV unbeaten after lopsided wins

DBTC, meanwhile, remained winless at 0-5.

In the day’s other matchup, the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors finally broke through.

They snapped a four-game skid with a 48-38 victory over the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, who slid to their fourth straight defeat.

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