Ada weakens into remnant low, but monsoon keeps Visayas on alert

DOST-Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The weather disturbance formerly known as Tropical Storm “Ada” has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA), but the state weather bureau on Wednesday, Jan. 21, warned that large parts of the Visayas remain at risk from strong winds and dangerous seas as the northeast monsoon continues to intensify.

In Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 32F issued at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the system weakened into a remnant low at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Pagasa located the LPA about 1,285 kilometers east of Central Luzon. It continued to move southeastward at 20 kilometers per hour and had a central pressure of 1004 hectopascals.

Pagasa said no Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal is currently in effect anywhere in the country.

Amihan keeps Visayas under threat

Despite the weakening of Ada, Pagasa warned that the enhanced northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, will continue to bring hazardous weather, particularly across the Visayas.

The weather bureau said the monsoon surge will produce strong to gale-force wind gusts over most parts of Central, Eastern, and Western Visayas from Tuesday until Friday, Jan. 23.

Coastal and upland communities exposed to northeasterly winds will likely experience the strongest gusts, Pagasa said.

Dangerous sea conditions persist

Pagasa warned that maritime conditions remain hazardous, especially for small seacraft.

Based on the 24-hour sea condition outlook, very rough seas of up to 4.5 meters may affect nearby eastern seaboards, including waters influencing Eastern Visayas.

More sheltered waters, including areas near southeastern Iloilo and neighboring islands, may see moderate seas ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters.

“A gale warning remains in effect over […] the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the Visayas,” Pagasa said.

The agency warned that sea travel remains risky for all types of vessels. It urged fisherfolk and motorbanca operators to avoid going to sea, particularly those using small or poorly equipped boats.

No redevelopment expected

Pagasa attributed Ada’s weakening to dry air brought in by the surge of the northeast monsoon.

Forecasters said the remnant low will continue moving southeastward to southward and may dissipate within the next 48 hours.

“Unless redevelopment occurs, this is the final bulletin for this weather disturbance (Ada),” Pagasa said.

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