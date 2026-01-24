‘Tougher stand on Chinese embassy rhetoric needed’ —PH group

MANILA, Philippines — The national government needs to take a stronger approach in addressing rhetoric from the Chinese embassy in the Philippines directed at Filipino officials, including the possible declaration of embassy officials as persona non grata, political coalition 1Sambayan said on Saturday.

Such pronouncements coming from the Chinese embassy, according to 1Sambayan in a statement, “appear calculated to pressure and embarrass the Philippines” as it further advances its narratives that “counter established facts and national interests.”

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1Sambayan said “such conduct falls short of the standards expected in respectful state-to-state relations and undermines mutual trust.”

‘Persona non grata’

“At a minimum, the government should consider declaring persona non grata any embassy spokespersons found to have engaged in inappropriate conduct,” it added.

The coalition also called on the national government and Department of Foreign Affairs to formally summon Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan to account for such statements. They said he must clarify the embassy’s position. He must also be “reminded of the obligation to refrain from interference in domestic affairs” consistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

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Local media, Chinese propaganda?

1Sambayan also urged the government to examine whether foreign entities use local media entities as platforms for propaganda and disinformation. The coalition called for the review of the Foreign Agent Registration Act of 1979. The government, they said, should assess whether amendments should be made to address contemporary forms of influence operations.

Furthermore, the coalition said the government must review Department of the Interior and Local Government circulars governing arrangements with China. These include sister city and sister school programs. A review would ensure that each arrangement serves its intended purpose. None, the group said, must be leveraged for “coordinated influence or ‘united front work’ activities that could compromise local governance.”

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‘Strategic arena of competition’

The government should also have a comprehensive approach in identifying and countering proxy actors employed in disinformation efforts. Such efforts sow social discord, undermine Philippine institutions, malign public officials or even promote political agenda with foreign interests.

“The Chinese Communist Party has clearly treated the public opinion space as a strategic arena of competition,” 1Sambayan said.

“The Philippine government — and the Filipino people must be prepared to defend this space with vigilance, unity, and an unwavering commitment to sovereignty, truth, and democratic values,” it added.

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