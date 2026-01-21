Cebu volleyball stars: USJ-R Lady Jaguars march to Rebisco Nat’l Finals semis

The USJ-R Lady Jaguars face a tough challenge against the undefeated National University Nazareth School (NUNS) Lady Bullpups in the Rebisco Volleyball 18-Under League semifinals. | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars may not have ended their Pool B campaign the way they wanted, but they still secured a spot in the semifinals of the 2025 Rebisco Volleyball 18-Under League National Finals at the Ynares Sports Center in Manila.

The Lady Jaguars dropped their final pool match to a heavily favored De La Salle Lipa squad, 25-16, 25-15, on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Erika Libang led De La Salle and earned “Player of the Game” honors, while USJ-R relied on the combined efforts of primary attackers Marygrace Melendres and Eva Amil.

With the defeat, USJ-R finished in Pool B with a 3-2 record, while De La Salle swept all their matches to finish 5-0.Read the back story here: Iligan NHS halts USJ-R Lady Jaguars’ streak in Rebisco Nationals

The Lady Jaguars were tied in win-loss records with the visiting Sarawak Volleyball Association of Malaysia team, but they held the tiebreaker after a convincing 25-14, 25-14 victory over the Malaysians.

Up next: NUNS Lady Bullpups, who finished 5-0 in Pool A

The semifinals, using a crossover format, are set for Thursday, Jan. 22. The Lady Jaguars face a tough challenge against the undefeated National University Nazareth School (NUNS) Lady Bullpups, who went 5-0 in Pool A.

The Lady Bullpups also defeated their Palarong Pambansa rivals, the Bacolod Tay Tung High School 25-20, 25-16 on Wednesday. Tay Tung, finishing second in Pool A with a 4-1 record, will face De La Salle Lipa in the other semifinal matchup.

Last year, the Lady Jaguars capped their national finals run with a bronze medal after defeating Notre Dame of Dadiangas University.

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