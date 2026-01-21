Filipinos in Greenland have no cause for alarm —PH embassy

Greenland has been thrown into the global spotlight, with a recent election occurring against the backdrop of Trump’s goal to acquire the territory ‘one way or another.’ | AP photo

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos must remain vigilant amid growing dissent against threats of a potential US takeover of Greenland, the Philippine embassy in Denmark has advised.

The embassy, in an advisory, urged Filipino communities in Greenland, a territory of Denmark, to remain calm, noting that there is “no cause for alarm at this time” as it coordinates with its counterparts to closely monitor any developments on the issue.

READ: Trump ties his stance on Greenland to not getting Nobel Peace Prize

According to the advisory, “the Embassy stands ready to provide assistance should the need arise, and encourages all Filipinos to remain calm, vigilant and well informed by relying on official and credible sources of information.”

It advised to be also “aware of their surroundings” and heed local advisories issued in their areas.

Those who need to reach Philippine authorities in Greenland may reach them through email at consular.philemb.dk@gmail.com, phone +45 2273 3933, or on social media fb.com/PHinDenmark.

READ: Thousands march in Greenland to denounce Trump’s invasion threats

Over the weekend, thousands of protesters in Greenland trooped to the US Consulate, chanting: “Greenland is not for sale” after US President Donald Trump threatened to take control of Greenland, an island known for its minerals.

He also earlier announced that the US would soon charge a 10-percent import tax on European countries opposing his plan to take possession of Greenland.

READ: Greenlanders weigh drastic options as US threatens: ‘We can hunt’

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