Cebuano SEA Games medalists receive doubled cash incentives from President Marcos

Filipino SEA Games medalists pose for a photo with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Bambol Tolentino, and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Pato Gregorio. | POC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano athletes who delivered medals for the country at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last December were among the beneficiaries of doubled cash incentives awarded by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a special ceremony held on Wednesday, January 21, in Manila, President Marcos, together with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, led the distribution of incentives to medalists of the Philippine SEA Games delegation.

The Philippines fielded its largest SEA Games contingent to date, with more than 2,000 athletes, who collectively produced 50 gold, 73 silver, and 154 bronze medals.

READ: Torregosa, SEA Games medalist, gets double recognition for achievement

The Philippine Olympic Committee said the President approved the doubling of the standard incentives under Republic Act 10699. Base incentives stand at P300,000 for gold, P150,000 for silver, and P60,000 for bronze medals, with the Office of the President matching the incentives released by the Philippine Sports Commission. Athletes also received an additional P10,000 for medals won in competitions beyond the SEA Games.

Cebuano athletes played a significant role in the country’s medal haul, accounting for 11 gold medals.

Triathlon standouts Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba each captured two gold medals in relay events, while fellow Cebuano Matthew Justine Hermosa also struck gold in the triathlon relay. Other gold medalists from Cebu included Elreen Ando in weightlifting; Cherry Ann Rondina in beach volleyball; Jerome Bacarisas, Jasper Cabrera, and Ann Antolihao in softball; and Mallie Ramirez in football.

READ: Talisay City rewards SEA Games medalists with cash incentives

Cebu’s silver medalists included swimmer Miranda Renner, members of the Sibol Esports women’s team, duathlete Franklin Ferdie Yee, and Cebu-based marathoner Artjoy Torregosa.

The province also produced several bronze medalists, led by Raph Trinidad in wakeboarding; Richard Gonzales and Eljay Dan Tormis in table tennis; Jeremy Laurence Nopre and Felix Calipusan Jr. in karate; Fritz Gerald Carsola and Jean Marie Sucalit in sepak takraw; and Arthur Craig Pantino in lawn tennis.

Aside from the national incentives, these Cebuano and Cebu-based athletes also received additional cash rewards from their respective hometown local government units (LGUs).

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