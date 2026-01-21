P2M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized, suspect nabbed in Cebu anti-smuggling bust

Police display P2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes recovered during a joint CPPO–CIDG anti-smuggling operation in Barangay Kangwayan, Madredijos town that led to the arrest of a suspect. Photo: CPPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a suspected illegal cigarette trader and confiscated P2 million worth of undocumented cigarettes during a joint anti-smuggling operation in Barangay Kangwayan, Madredijos town on Wednesday afternoon, January 21, 2026.

The operation, conducted by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Provincial Field Unit, was carried out under Oplan Mega Shopper.

Arrested was a suspect identified only as alias “Anthony,” a resident of Barangay Tabagak, Madredijos, who was caught in the act of selling cigarette products without the required graphic health warnings, tax stamps, and other mandatory markings, in violation of Republic Act No. 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law.

READ: P20-M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Santander, Cebu

Authorities seized 40 master cases of assorted cigarette brands, including one master case used as the subject of the sale.

Police also recovered P25,000 in entrapment money, consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill and boodle money.

The joint operation was conducted in coordination with the Madredijos Municipal Police Station and RIU-7, following verified information from an informant regarding the illegal trading and distribution of undocumented cigarettes in the area.

Barangay officials were present during the inventory of the confiscated contraband, while police officers wore body-worn cameras to ensure transparency throughout the operation.

READ: Danao City policemen confiscate smuggled cigarettes worth P26,000

“The seizure of these illicit cigarette products underscores our strong commitment to enforcing the law and protecting the public from goods that endanger health and deprive the government of rightful revenue. This operation exemplifies disciplined, professional, and accountable policing,” said CPPO Provincial Director Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr.

The suspect is facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10643.

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