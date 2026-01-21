NACC speeds up adoptions, steps up fight vs. child trafficking

ADOPTION TALKS. National Authority for Child Care (NACC) Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada (left) and Women and Children Protection Center Assistant Chief P/Col. Isagani Fetizanan engage in a discussion during a press conference on the 3rd Philippine Adoption and Alternative Child Care Week at the NACC Building in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday (June 17, 2025). NACC Assistant Secretary for Operations and Services Rowena Macalintal on Wednesday (Jan. 21, 2026) said the department is expanding partnerships with local government units, accelerating the administrative adoption process, and intensifying efforts against illegal adoption and online baby-selling this year. (PNA photo by Robert Oswald P. Alfiler)

MANILA – The National Authority for Child Care (NACC) is expanding partnerships with local government units (LGUs), accelerating the administrative adoption process and intensifying efforts against illegal adoption and online baby-selling to better protect vulnerable children, an official said on Wednesday.

NACC Assistant Secretary for Operations and Services Rowena Macalintal, in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview, said the agency continues to promote adoption and alternative child care through its annual Adoption and Alternative Child Care Week, now on its fourth year, held simultaneously across the NACC’s 16 regional offices and the central office.

She said Filipinos may help children in need by becoming adoptive or foster parents or by partnering with the NACC in programs for abandoned, abused, neglected children, orphans, foundlings, surrendered children, and those without or at risk of losing parental care.

“As soon as they are assessed eligible for adoption, ay hahanapan po natin sila ng pamilyang mag-aalaga at magmamahal at kabibilangan nila (As soon as they are assessed eligible for adoption, we will look for families who will care for and love them),” she added.

Macalintal underscored the critical role of LGUs in pre-adoption work. In connection to this, the NACC has entered into memoranda of agreement with more than 100 LGUs and mayors nationwide in 2025 to make adoption and alternative child care services more accessible at the grassroots level.

READ: Case of abandoned baby in Cebu City: Cops identify person of interest

“We’re hoping po na itong 2026 onwards, mas marami pa po tayong maka-partners na mga mayors sa buong Pilipinas na mag-i-implement po ng administrative process ng adoption, alternative childcare, and foster care program po (We are hoping that from 2026 onwards, we can partner with even more mayors nationwide to implement the administrative process of adoption, alternative childcare, and foster care program),” she said.

Despite being a relatively new agency, the NACC has also been given an expanded mandate to accredit and certify adoption and alternative child care programs of all social work agencies and facilities providing 24/7 residential care to children.

Macalintal said 1,655 children have been adopted over the past three years under the administrative adoption system, with all adoptees monitored and issued certificates of finality and amended birth certificates.

“These children are now considered legitimate children of their adoptive parents,” she said.

She added 481 children, mostly older children, those with disabilities, or sibling groups, were adopted through inter-country adoption in 17 partner countries, while 1,089 children are currently under the foster care program.

Of these foster children, more than 800 receive monthly subsidies ranging from PHP8,000 to PHP10,000, depending on health condition.

READ: 17-year-old mom in QC arrested for selling baby for P55,000

The shift from judicial to administrative adoption has significantly increased adoption outcomes.

“Under the NACC, in the past three years, we issued 1,655 orders of adoption because the process is now affordable and faster,” she said. “There are no adoption fees, no need for lawyers —only licensed social workers— and for meritorious cases, adoption orders can be issued within nine months.”

On child protection, Macalintal said the NACC is working with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Project “Keeping a Sexually Abuse Free Environment” or SAFE for child victims and survivors of online sexual abuse and exploitation and is closely coordinating with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, where the NACC chairs the committee against illegal adoption.

She warned that offering or selling children constitutes trafficking or illegal adoption, with penalties ranging from six years’ imprisonment to life imprisonment, depending on the circumstances.

Macalintal said the NACC, in partnership with the Philippine National Police Women and Children Protection Center, has flagged and monitored online baby-selling activities.

“Sila po ay nakapag-eleven entrapment operations na po at mayroon na po silang isang nagkaroon na ng successful prosecution (So far, there have been 11 entrapment operations and one successful prosecution),” she said, adding that authorities are also seeking the takedown of online platforms used for illegal adoption schemes.

Macalintal appealed to parents who are unable to care for their children not to resort to selling or abandoning them.

She reminded them of the legal mechanism to surrender children and that the DSWD, LGU facilities, or private child-caring agencies can care for them.

Meanwhile, the NACC will process them for adoption through the proper and legal process. (PNA)

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