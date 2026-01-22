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Daily Gospel, January 22, 2026

By: CDN Digital January 22,2026 - 05:30 AM

This is the Daily Gospel, January 22, 2026, which is the Thursday of the Second week in Ordinary Time.

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Daily Gospel, January 21, 2026

Daily Gospel, January 20, 2026

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 3, 7-12.

Jesus withdrew toward the sea with his disciples. A large number of people followed from Galilee and from Judea.

Hearing what he was doing, a large number of people came to him also from Jerusalem, from Idumea, from beyond the Jordan, and from the neighborhood of Tyre and Sidon.

He told his disciples to have a boat ready for him because of the crowd, so that they would not crush him.

He had cured many and, as a result, those who had diseases were pressing upon him to touch him.

And whenever unclean spirits saw him they would fall down before him and shout, “You are the Son of God.”

He warned them sternly not to make him known.

SOURCE: dailygospel.org 

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TAGS: Catholic, Gospel
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