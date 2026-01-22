Subic chapeI temporarily closed after desecration

The San Roque Chapel inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone (Photo courtesy of CBCPNews)

MANILA, Philippines – A chapel inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales has been temporarily closed after it was desecrated.

The temporary closure was ordered through a decree issued by Iba Bishop Bartolome Santos Jr. on Jan. 19, a day after the San Roque Chapel and its adoration chapel were vandalized.

READ: EXPLAINER: How does a church restore its holiness after being desecrated?

“The Sacred Host in the Monstrance was left in pieces on the floor,” he said in an article posted on the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines news website on Wednesday.

Santos added that the monstrance and sacred images were destroyed.

“These acts were committed by a person suffering from mental instability, which may be due to abuse of prohibited substances,” he said.

READ: Cebu archbishop orders church closed after woman found dead

The bishop did not impose a canonical penalty due to the person’s condition, but instead commended the individual “to the mercy of God.”

The chapel will reopen only after repairs and a penitential rite of reparation.

Santos, meanwhile, called on Catholics to pray, fast, and do charitable work, saying the incident should deepen love for the Eucharist and respect for sacred places.

READ: ‘Desecrated’ church in Misamis town shut

Under Canon 1211 of the Code of Canon Law, the local ordinary, in his judgment, may order that acts be carried out if “sacred places are violated by gravely injurious actions” that cause scandal to the faithful and are so “grave and contrary to the holiness of the place” that worship may not be celebrated until due reparation is made. (PNA)

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