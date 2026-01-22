DILG chief: Zaldy Co seeks ‘dialogue,’ sends feelers to Ombudsman

Former Ako-Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co | FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Feelers have been sent to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla by former House of Representatives appropriations chairperson and resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, seeking a “dialogue.”

This is according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

READ: Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Revilla join Zaldy Co in plunder raps

“He sent feelers through some of the priests he knew. They asked to connect with us to have a dialogue…Not through me, through the Ombudsman,” Remulla said.

“Of course, that’s not verified. They’ve just reached out. A friend of a friend reached out,” he stressed.

Asked to name those who reached out to the ombudsman, the secretary said he was not privy to their identities.

READ: PH may appeal to Portugal to help bring Zaldy Co home – DILG

“Of course, we take them seriously. Those who want to engage in dialogue, we’ll talk with them,” Remulla said.

“But, if it’s a bribe, let’s not do it anymore,” he added in jest, referring to his claims that a congressman and a contractor reached out to him to get him to “quiet down” the investigation into anomalous infrastructure and flood control projects.

READ: Cebu Archbishop Uy to corrupt: When did you last cry for your people?

However, Co’s legal counsel, Ruy Rondain, refuted Remulla’s statements.

“As far as I know, I am the only person authorized to speak for Rep. Co. I made no such overture,” Rondain said in a text message to reporters. “So, unless they spoke with him directly, I must say that that those were unauthorized ‘feelers.’”

Co’s last known location was in Portugal, Remulla previously said.

He is wanted for graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan over an allegedly anomalous P96.5-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro. /apl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP