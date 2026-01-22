Journalist found guilty of terror financing, gets 18 years in jail

TACLOBAN, Philippines — A young Philippine journalist who spent nearly six years in a crowded provincial prison was found guilty of terror financing on Thursday in a case rights groups and a UN rapporteur had labelled a “travesty of justice”.

Community journalist and radio broadcaster Frenchie Cumpio, 26, and former roommate Marielle Domequil broke down in tears and hugged each other as the guilty verdict was read and they were sentenced to up to 18 years by judge Georgina Uy Perez of the Tacloban regional court.

They were both acquitted on a lesser weapons charge.

READ: Amicus Curiae: ‘Red-tagging’ case of detained journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio

The case has been closely monitored by human rights groups including Amal Clooney’s Clooney Foundation for Justice, which in October questioned the lengthy detainment, citing “repeated postponements and slow progress”.

UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan had previously said the charges against Cumpio appeared to be “in retaliation for her work as a journalist”.

Cumpio and Domequil were arrested in February 2020 on weapons charges, accused of possessing a handgun and a grenade.

READ: Cumpio case decision set Thursday; groups renew call for journo’s release

More than a year later, a charge of terror financing, with a potential 40-year jail sentence, was added.

On Thursday, Beh Lih Yi, Asia-Pacific director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, condemned the court’s decision.

“This absurd verdict shows that the various pledges made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to uphold press freedom are nothing but empty talk,” she said.

“The ruling underscores the lengths that Philippine authorities are willing to go to silence critical reporting.”

Outside the courthouse, riot police blocked a crowd of supporters that included Cumpio’s mother, Lala, from entering the courtyard.

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