ASEAN Para Games: PH swimmer breaks games record

Swimmer Gary Bejino (File photo)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – Swimmer Gary Bejino set the tone for the Philippine delegation by not only winning the first gold medal of the 13th ASEAN Para Games but also setting a new meet record.

Bejino, who competed in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, reset the meet record in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S6 event with a time of five minutes and 32.08 seconds here at the 80th Birthday Aquatics Center last Wednesday.

But more than resetting his previous record of 5:38.26 in Cambodia back in 2023, it was a fitting birthday gift for his son Gray, who turned two on the first day of the tournament in this competition for differently-abled bodies.

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“I am happy to get the gold and have my time be a bit faster,” Bejino said.

“It so happened that the first day of the competition coincided with my son’s birthday as well as my coach Bryan Ong and coach Leo Ramos’ birthday yesterday. It added more motivation for me to win.”

A few minutes after Bejino’s victory, veteran tanker Ernie Gawilan followed suit as he won the gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle S7 with 5:02.39.

Gawilan is dedicating his ASEAN Para Games gold medal to his wife and their incoming daughter, who will be born next month.

“First of all, I dedicate this victory to the country and to my baby who will be born soon,” Gawilan said.

Angel Mae Otom, who saw action at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, added one more gold after dominating the women’s 50m backstroke S4–S5 with a time of 47.29 seconds.

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Meanwhile, both the national men’s and women’s 3×3 wheel basketball squads settled for silver medals after losing to host Thailand in the final at Hall 1 of Terminal 21 Korat.

The Pilipinas Warriors suffered a 13-20 loss to the Thais while the Lady Warriors suffered a 5-12 defeat.

Marydol Pamati-an also clinched a silver medal in the women’s 41-kilogram event at para powerlifting after tallying a total lift of 77kgs while Denesia Esnara got a bronze medal in the 45kg event after lifting 73kgs.

Michael Bayani grabbed a bronze medal in para cycling while Francisco Ednaco also took the bronze medal in the singles event of Tenpin Bowling. (Jean Malanum/PNA)

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