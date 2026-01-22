Pam: NHCP sees no violation in restoring gov’s office at Capitol

The hallway at the 2nd floor of the East Wing of the Cebu Provincial Capitol | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is excited to finally relocate to her new office.

With clearance from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), restoration works at the Capitol building have started.

In particular, the East Wing which served as the Office of the Governor.

READ: Unsafe for work? Cebu Capitol building under safety review

On Wednesday, January 21, the provincial government has announced that the NHCP has approved their plans to renovate the entire Capitol building, which is a National Historical Landmark.

“They found no violation and I’m excited to transfer next week,” said Baricuatro.

The provincial government intends to renovate the entire three-storey Capitol building to maximize its space, said Baricuatro.

READ: Byron Garcia sues Pam over P2M Capitol office renovation

They have set aside roughly P6.6 million for the entire project, including that of the East Wing.

“We need to have more space here,” the governor added.

Restoration Gov’s Office

Presently, Baricuatro holds office at the Gallery adjacent to the Social Hall. When she took office last June, she was not yet allowed to return to East Wing due to safety concerns.

Since the Capitol is a designated historical building, officials also need to submit their renovation plans to the NHCP to avoid violating any heritage laws.

READ: Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro: I call the shots at Capitol

The current administration at the province aims to restore the East Wing to its former glory by incorporating Art Deco, the visual arts movement that peaked in the 1920s, elements.

Aside from restoring the original design, the Office of the Governor will also house a space dedicated for visiting mayors and a conference room.

Built in 1937, the Cebu Provincial Capitol is only one of the few surviving Art Deco buildings in the island province.

It was designed by the late architect Juan Arellano, whose works include Manila’s Metropolitan Theater, and the Manila Central Post Office.

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