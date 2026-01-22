Drone exhibitions or fireworks display: Cebu Archbishop provides real-world environmental and social impacts 

Have you seen the stunning display of lights and colors from the fireworks after the Sinulog festivities, marking a grand and memorable closing?

The difference between fireworks and drone shows also becomes evident when their real-world environmental and social impacts are examined.

On January 18, 2026, the skies above Cebu City were filled with a spectacular play of light and color as Sinulog 2025 drew to a close. Families and friends who witnessed Cebu’s grandest festival surely enjoyed the fireworks display.

However, here’s what Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Sy Uy had to say about fireworks, as posted on his Facebook page Maymay sa Magbalantay: “Drone exhibitions are generally a much more environmentally responsible alternative to fireworks.”

Photo from Guinness World Records website

From a pastoral and ethical perspective, the discussion goes beyond cost and spectacle. Archbishop Uy cited Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ encyclical on care for our common home, emphasizing that if joy and celebration can be achieved without harming creation, choosing the less harmful option becomes a moral responsibility.

Beyond moral reflection, the difference between fireworks and drone shows also becomes evident when their real-world environmental and social impacts are examined.

Fireworks, while visually striking, release smoke, fine particles, and toxic chemicals that degrade air quality. Their loud explosions can also distress children, senior citizens, pets, wildlife, and people with medical or trauma-related conditions. Drone shows, on the other hand, produce no smoke, emit no chemicals during displays, and generate only minimal noise—making them a cleaner and more inclusive option.

Stock photo from Pexels.com

Environmental concerns extend beyond the sky. Fireworks can disrupt wildlife, leave behind debris and chemical residue, and pose fire risks, especially in urban or dry areas. Drone shows leave no litter in public spaces and, when properly managed, carry far lower safety risks.

Drone technology does come with an environmental footprint, including electricity use, battery production, and manufacturing. However, because drones are reusable and can be maintained for multiple events, their overall impact is significantly lower than repeatedly staging fireworks displays.

Cost-wise, fireworks remain cheaper upfront and more accessible for smaller events. But they are one-time use and come with recurring expenses such as cleanup, safety measures, and environmental and health costs. Drone shows require higher initial investment but offer long-term value through reusability, adaptability, and reduced indirect costs.