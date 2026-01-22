Atong Ang: Cops fail to find gaming tycoon despite 6 raids

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, shares this wanted poster of gaming tycoon Atong Ang, who faces arrest over kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of cockfighting aficionados (sabungeros). Image from the CIDG

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of gaming tycoon Atong Ang has surrendered to the police five of the firearms registered under his name, even as the nationwide manhunt continues for the fugitive businessman who was described on Wednesday by Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla as “armed and dangerous.”

In an interview at Camp Crame, Remulla said at least six raids across different parts of the Philippines have so far failed to locate Ang, who is being sought after he and 21 others were charged in connection with the kidnapping and killing of at least 34 cockfight aficionados or “sabungeros” between 2021 and 2022.

“He’s considered armed and dangerous. That means we will employ all means necessary,” Remulla told reporters.

READ: PNP: Only Atong Ang still at large out of 22 suspects in ‘sabungeros’ case

“We have conducted six raids in different parts of the Philippines. So far, all negative. We visited his known associates, even the game fowl farms—we visited all of them. Negative,” he added.

Strict safeguards

Remulla said that authorities had also checked locations linked to retired generals believed to be among Ang’s friends, as well as buildings associated with him in Mandaluyong City.

According to Remulla, he has ordered the implementation of strict safeguards during operations to prevent abuses, including the use of body cameras during raids.

READ: Missing Sabungeros case: 21 arrested; only Atong Ang at large — CIDG

“What I’m careful about is that it could turn into a raid-for-money situation. That’s why everyone must wear body cameras before a raid. If they see money, they could be tempted, so I’m very careful and quiet during inspections,” he said.

Remulla pointed to Ang’s long history in the gaming industry which he said has helped him build an extensive network, one that extends to the ranks of the Philippine National Police and even the National Bureau of Investigation.

“He has been in the gaming industry for 50 years. All those people are his friends. With that much money, you will have many friends. Understand, he earns P1 billion a day. In a year, that’s over P300 billion,” Remulla added.

READ: Atong Ang allegedly helped by cops to escape arrest — PNP

PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) Chief Brig. Gen. Jose Manalad, meanwhile, said that five of Ang’s firearms were surrendered by his lawyer, Mikaelo Jaime Reyes, to the Mandaluyong police on Tuesday.

These consisted of a Colt 5.56 rifle, Glock 9mm pistol, Sgsr 9mm pistol; Smith .38 cal. revolver, and Battle Arms Dev’t Inc. 9mm pistol.

A letter to the FEO chief said that another firearm owned by Ang, a cal. .260 [rifle], was lost in October last year. —WITH A REPORT FROM JASON SIGALES

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