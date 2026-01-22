Cebu remains biggest IT hub outside Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu is still the country’s largest information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) hub outside Metro Manila, even after facing significant challenges in the past months.

But industry experts warned of tightening office supply as demand continues to rise.

They also urged real estate developers here to prioritize disaster-resilient and sustainable designs to secure long-term growth.

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In its latest report, global investment management firm Colliers described Cebu IT Park as the epicenter of growth in Visayas and Mindanao.

It remains the primary growth driver in the region, citing strong office take-up, falling vacancy rates, and limited new supply in the pipeline, even as the district continues to demonstrate operational continuity during natural calamities.

Furthermore, office vacancy rates in Cebu IT Park declined to 14 percent in the third quarter of 2025 from 28 percent in 2022, while more than 96,000 square meters of office space were transacted in the first nine months of 2025.

Expansions by professional service and outsourcing firms such as Concentrix, Optum, EY, and Wipro fueled demand, said Ohara Rosales, Colliers’ manager of office services – tenant representation for Cebu.

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“Beyond accessibility and talent availability, its (Cebu’s) resilience has become a decisive factor for occupiers looking to expand outside Metro Manila,” Rosales said.

The district also leads the flexible workspace market in Metro Cebu, accounting for 75 percent of total flex inventory.

As of the third quarter of 2025, Cebu IT Park hosted 10,500 seats across operators such as KMC Solutions, Regus, The Company Cebu, and Enspace, reflecting the growing preference of Cebu-based and provincial firms for agile office solutions.

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Tight office supply

With no new office supply expected in Cebu IT Park over the next three years, Colliers, however, warned of tighter availability.

In turn, they encouraged developers to activate idle projects elsewhere in Metro Cebu, particularly those suited for green, BPO-grade, and disaster-resilient developments.

“For Cebu to sustain its role as the primary IT hub in the Visayas, future office projects must be designed with resilience and sustainability at their core. “These factors now directly influence tenant decisions and long-term investment value,” Rosales said.

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