Russian vlogger nabbed for threatening to spread HIV — BI

Russian vlogger Nikita Chekhov is arrested by immigration officers after posting a video of himself threatening to spread the human immunodeficiency virus, the Bureau of Immigration reported on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. — Photo from Radyo Pilipinas/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A Russian vlogger was arrested in Quezon City after he allegedly threatened to purposely spread human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the country.

This was according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

READ: BI deports Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy

The vlogger was identified by the BI as 21-year-old Nikita Chekhov, who, in a viral video filmed in Bonifacio High Street in Taguig, said he “intended to spread HIV during his stay in the Philippines.”

“The videos — believed to be made as ‘rage-bait’ content — sparked widespread concern and fear among residents and online users,” the BI said in a statement on Thursday.

READ: Estonian vlogger arrested for allegedly harassing Filipinos — BI

Chekhov is from Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia and he arrived in the country on Jan. 15 from Shanghai, China, the BI said.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado condemned the “so-called rage-bait videos,” saying “foreign nationals who come to the Philippines to spread alarm, disrespect our people, or abuse our hospitality are not welcome and will face deportation.”

READ: Russian vlogger makes ‘L’ sign, seizes cop’s hat during presser

Since his arrest, Chekhov has been at the BI’s detention facility, awaiting deportation proceedings.

Chekhov was arrested only days after another Russian vlogger, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, was deported on Jan. 17 after committing “undesirable acts” in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. /das

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP