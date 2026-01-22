Marcos ‘under medical monitoring but stable,’ cause remains undisclosed

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. INQUIRER/ MARIANNE BERMUDEZ

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was placed under under precautionary medical observation after experiencing discomfort on Wednesday night, according to Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.

READ: Marcos denies he is ill: ‘Do I look sick?’

At a press briefing on Thursday, Castro stated that Marcos “remains stable but was advised to rest and be monitored.”

She added that Marcos continues to carry out his responsibilities while under medical care and has returned to Malacañang.

Castro did not disclose the medical condition the president experienced. /mcm

READ: Imee Marcos links President to drug use; Castro calls it a ‘desperate move’

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