Jinggoy Estrada’s P255-M graft trial rescheduled to March, April

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada — File photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta/INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has opted to reschedule Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s trial for his remaining graft case, which involved the alleged diversion of more than P200 million in pork barrel funds, to March 10 and April 8.

The continuation of Jinggoy Estrada’s trial was supposedly set for Thursday morning by the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division, but his two co-accused — former NLDC official Gondelina Amata and Atty. Francisco B. Figura, a former program manager of the defunct Technology Resource Center (TRC) — moved to waive the cross-examination that would have been conducted by the senator’s counsel.

According to the law, the function of cross-examination is to test the truthfulness of a witness statements made on direct examination or questioning.

The Sandiganbayan granted this motion, pushing the trial to March and April.

READ: Sandiganbayan denies Jinggoy Estrada plea vs pork barrel graft case

Jinggoy Estrada was indicted for 11 counts of violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, in a case involving the release of about P255 million from the senator’s Priority Development Fund, which was allegedly coursed through different foundations, as reflected in disbursement vouchers.

On Oct. 1, the Sandiganbayan denied Estrada’s motion to dismiss his remaining graft charges for lack of merit. In a 22-page resolution, the court’s Special Fifth Division said there was “no cogent reason” to reverse its earlier ruling denying Estrada’s demurrer to evidence, which would have led to the dismissal of the case.

Aside from graft, Jinggoy Estrada was previously charged with plunder for allegedly receiving kickbacks worth P55.79 million from businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles under the scheme.

In January 2024, he was acquitted of plunder but convicted of one count of direct bribery and two counts of indirect bribery, receiving a jail term of eight years to nine years and four months for direct bribery and two to three years for each count of indirect bribery.

However, the court reversed this decision in August of the same year, citing the lack of evidence. /das

READ: Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Revilla join Zaldy Co in plunder raps

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