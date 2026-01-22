DILG chief: Atong Ang may be in Cambodia, but he’s still likely in PH

Businessman Charlie “Atong” Tiu Hay Ang (Senate PRIB FILE PHOTO)

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities had received reports placing fugitive businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang in Cambodia.

This was according to Interior Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla on Thursday.

However, Remulla said that he believed that Ang was still in the Philippines.

READ: Atong Ang: Cops fail to find gaming tycoon despite 6 raids

Police had carried out at least eight operations in the past week targeting Ang’s known associates and game fowl farms, but all had so far yielded negative results, Remulla said in an interview on Dobol B TV over dzBB.

“We are confident he is still here in the country, but there is information that he may be in Cambodia, that he escaped through the back door,” Remulla said.

READ: PNP: Only Atong Ang still at large out of 22 suspects in ‘sabungeros’ case

He added that the information remains unverified. He said Ang previously set up online cockfighting operations in Cambodia.

Remulla said the government has begun moving to cancel Ang’s passport to prevent further travel or to facilitate his return if he is abroad.

“Yes, we are moving to cancel his passport,” he said. “Once that happens, the President can request his return from Cambodia, similar to what was done in the Teves case in Timor-Leste.”

Remulla said authorities continue to receive daily tips prompted by reward money, but none have yet led to Ang’s arrest.

READ: DILG chief Remulla wary of info leaks in Atong Ang manhunt

“We went to all his friends and game farms. There were reports he was there, but when we arrived, he was already gone,” he said.

He added that the reward for information leading to Ang’s capture could still increase, saying Ang would not be able to remain in hiding indefinitely.

“No matter how much money you have, it will run out,” Remulla said.

Authorities have checked Ang’s residence in Greenmeadows, his sibling’s home in Dasmariñas, and several cockfighting facilities in Lipa, Porac, and Negros, Remulla said. /dl

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