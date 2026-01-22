Tiangco to ‘House of Crocodiles’: Are you credible to impeach officials?

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco — NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco kept on with the “House of Crocodiles” impression when he asked on Thursday whether the Congress still has the moral authority to impeach corrupt officials.

Tiangco’s remark was made after the House received on Monday the first impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Meanwhile, another complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte is expected next month.

READ: Marcos unfazed by impeachment complaint

“The only question is, does Congress have the moral authority to be the one to hold the public officials accountable?” Tiangco said in a forum in Quezon City. “It is a question that we need to reflect on as Congress.”

Tiangco noted that “many” House members have been linked to the multibillion-peso flood control corruption scandal.

“There are so many involved [in corruption accusations] there, and then they are the ones who will sign the impeachment of these two?”

READ: Tiangco dares Co to return, says resignation doesn’t equate to accountability

“To be honest, I’m part of the Congress, and perhaps the impression that we are the House of Crocodiles has not been erased yet, right? That hasn’t been cleaned up yet, and then we’re going to judge other people? That’s why we have to be very careful and think about it carefully,” he added. /mcm

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