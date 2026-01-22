Student nurse-filmmaker makes it three in a row at Sine Negrense

Nursing student and filmmaker Chelsea Tasic continued to strengthen her presence in the local film scene after competing for the third consecutive year at the Sine Negrense: Negros Island Film Festival. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chelsea Tasic, a senior nursing student from Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, has now competed for the third straight year at the Sine Negrense: Negros Island Film Festival, strengthening her presence in the local filmmaking scene.

While many nursing students divide their time between classrooms and hospital wards, Tasic spends hers on film sets and in editing rooms.

The three-year run at the Sine Negrense

She first joined the Sine Negrense festival in 2023 with “Dalit sa Sala,” a social commentary produced by Dulaab Productions.

The film, which was shot over two days aboard a moving bus, earned eight nominations. It also won the People’s Choice Award and received a special citation for its narrative.

In 2024, she continued her momentum after organizers selected her as one of ten directors for the inaugural Bacolod Film Festival (BFF).

Her short film “A Flower A Day” competed in the Sine Negrense Open Category. Set in a rundown café, the story follows a young woman who visits daily with a different flower, sparking the curiosity of a local barista. The film received eight nominations and won Best Musical Score at BFF 2024.

Tasic returned to Sine Negrense in 2025 with “Isa ka Higayon,” which competed in the Intercollegiate Category. Rooted in Bacolod culture, the film explores grief, closure, and the afterlife.

It follows Lola Sonia, a downtown Bacolod seamstress who prepares for a chance to make amends with a late loved one, only to confront the emotional weight of that decision.

“Isa ka Higayon” later screened at the Dinagyang edition of CineKasimanwa: The Western Visayas Film Festival at the FDCP Cinematheque Centre Iloilo.

Passion for filmmaking

Tasic told CDN Digital that her passion for filmmaking began long before she entered nursing school.

“I started making films even before I pursued nursing,” she said. “My decision to continue filmmaking while studying nursing was driven purely by my love and passion for film and the arts.”

She said nursing sharpened the way she tells stories.

“Being exposed to real patients and their families made me more drawn to stories that are raw and often overlooked human experiences,” she said. “Seeing families in hospitals, and witnessing loved ones being lost, stayed with me.”

READ: Negrenses tell the Negros story

One chance for closure

Those encounters shaped the heart of “Isa ka Higayon,” which imagines a one-time visiting hour in heaven.

“That became the heart of my film ‘Isa Ka Higayon,’ which imagines a one-time visiting hour in heaven, an idea born from a longing for closure, even just for a moment,” Tasic said.

The concept drew from personal loss and a poem written by her close friend and writer Keziah Jocson.

“At its core, this film aims to explore grief, love, regret, and the human longing for closure,” she said.

Competing at Sine Negrense: Negros Island Film Festival for three consecutive years already feels like a milestone for Tasic.

“Back when I was in high school, joining this festival was just a distant dream,” she said. “Being here now, and doing it alongside people who share the same passion, makes the experience even more meaningful.”

Rooted in Negrense culture, looking forward

Chelsea Tasic grounds her work in place and identity.

“Highlighting Negrense culture is important to me because these are the stories I grew up with,” she said. “Our language, local places, values, and everyday experiences feel familiar, yet they’re often underrepresented.”

Her filmmaking journey began in senior high school, where she directed the award-winning short films Piyesa (2021) and Litrato (2022).

Today, she continues to pursue two demanding callings.

“Balancing nursing and filmmaking comes down to time management and love for both,” she said. “Choosing to embrace both allows me to grow in different ways.”

Sine Negrense ran from December 3 to 6 at the FDCP Cinematheque Centre Negros. Organizers have tentatively scheduled the awarding ceremony next month.

For Tasic, the journey continues, one story, one chance, at a time.

READ: Cebuano filmmaker receives FDCP grant for short film