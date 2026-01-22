Remember what happened in 2016? If not, read, if yes, read all the same

What happened in 2016? | CDN File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Do you remember what happened in 2016? The flower crown filters? Or maybe you were an avid dog filter user?

These filters were made popular through the social media app Snapchat.

Close your eyes and imagine where you were in 2016. Yes, that’s already ten years ago.

Maybe you were a high school or college student, a young professional starting your career, or heck, maybe you were already raising your firstborn.

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But no matter how we paint that year, 2016 made marks in our lives, good or bad.

Here are some of the important things that happened in our country that year:

Election of Rodrigo Duterte as president

Duterte won the May 9, 2016, National Elections with a landslide victory, marking a major shift in Philippine politics with his strong anti-drug and anti-crime platform.

Burial of Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (November 2016)

This sparked nationwide protests, especially from youth groups and Martial Law victims, becoming one of the most debated events of the year.

Hidilyn Diaz wins Olympic silver medal

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Hidilyn Diaz made history by winning the country’s first Olympic medal in 20 years, a silver in weightlifting. A defining feel-good moment for Filipinos.

Alden Richards & Maine Mendoza (AlDub) peak popularity

AlDub remained a cultural phenomenon in 2016, influencing TV, film, advertising, and fan culture.

OPM supremacy through indie groups

Artists like Ben&Ben (then The Benjamins), Moira Dela Torre, and IV of Spades began gaining strong traction, shaping modern OPM.

Pokémon GO craze

Parks, malls, and plazas filled with players briefly turning public spaces into social hubs.

Millenial music

In the international scene, it was the music that made a deep mark on the millennials.

Hits from The Chainsmokers were played like anthems everywhere you go.

Ariana Grande was unstoppable, releasing hit after hit.

Here are some of the songs that rocked 2016:

Whether you were still a youngster 10 years ago or finally figuring out life, we have all come a long way since then. What is your favorite 2016 trend? /END

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