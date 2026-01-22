Return to Middle-earth: “The Lord of the Rings: The  Fellowship of the Ring” extended edition hits SM Cinemas for an exclusive one-weekend  engagement 

MANILA, Philippines, 21st January 2026 – SM Cinema is bringing the extended edition of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” back to cinemas for one weekend only in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Peter Jackson’s cinematic masterpiece.

Whether you’re a movie fan craving the ultimate cinematic throwback, or a parent excited to introduce the next generation to the magic of The Lord of the Rings, this exclusive weekend at your most loved mall, SM is designed to go beyond the screen.

From January 23-25, movie fans can flock to SM Cinema branches to catch the extended version of the movie that will feature an additional 30 minutes of footage not seen in the original 2001 theatrical release, bringing the total runtime to 3 hours and 28 minutes (208 min).

This limited engagement will be screened at 40 SM Cinema locations nationwide, ensuring that fans from across the archipelago can join the quest. Participating theaters include:

Metro Manila: SM Aura, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, SM City BF Parañaque, SM City Bicutan, SM City East Ortigas, SM City Fairview, SM City Grand Central, SM City Manila, SM City Marikina, SM City San Lazaro, SM Southmall, SM City Sta. Mesa, and SM City Sucat.

Luzon: SM City Bacoor, SM City Baguio, SM City Baliwag, SM City Batangas, SM City Calamba, SM City Clark, SM City Dasmarinas, SM City Laoag, SM City Legazpi, SM City Lipa, SM City Lucena, SM City Naga, SM City Marilao, SM City Masinag, SM City Pampanga, SM City San Mateo, SM City San Pablo, SM City Sta. Rosa, and SM City Tarlac.

Visayas: SM City Bacolod, SM City Cebu, SM City Iloilo, and SM Seaside City Cebu Mindanao: SM CDO Downtown and SM Lanang

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early via SM Cinema’s website, app, or ticket booths to catch this rare big-screen return to Middle-earth in breathtaking high-definition, available in regular cinemas and SM Directors Club.

Whether you’re a movie fan craving the ultimate cinematic throwback, or a parent excited to introduce the next generation to the magic of The Lord of the Rings, this exclusive weekend at your most loved mall, SM is designed to go beyond the screen.

From immersive sound and larger-than-life visuals at SM Cinema, to curated moments before and after the film that bring Middle-earth to life, expect a fully maxed-out movie experience—one that turns a simple screening into a shared, unforgettable adventure.