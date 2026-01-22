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Film Mallworld

Return to Middle-earth: “The Lord of the Rings: The  Fellowship of the Ring” extended edition hits SM Cinemas for an exclusive one-weekend  engagement 

- January 22, 2026

MANILA, Philippines, 21st January 2026 – SM Cinema is bringing the extended edition of  “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” back to cinemas for one weekend only in  celebration of the 25th anniversary of Peter Jackson’s cinematic masterpiece. 

Whether you’re a movie fan craving the ultimate cinematic throwback, or a parent excited to  introduce the next generation to the magic of The Lord of the Rings, this exclusive weekend  at your most loved mall, SM is designed to go beyond the screen.

From January 23-25, movie fans can flock to SM Cinema branches to catch the extended  version of the movie that will feature an additional 30 minutes of footage not seen in the  original 2001 theatrical release, bringing the total runtime to 3 hours and 28 minutes (208  min).

This limited engagement will be screened at 40 SM Cinema locations nationwide, ensuring  that fans from across the archipelago can join the quest. Participating theaters include: 

  • Metro Manila: SM Aura, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, SM City BF Parañaque,  SM City Bicutan, SM City East Ortigas, SM City Fairview, SM City Grand Central, SM City  Manila, SM City Marikina, SM City San Lazaro, SM Southmall, SM City Sta. Mesa, and SM City  Sucat.  
  • Luzon: SM City Bacoor, SM City Baguio, SM City Baliwag, SM City Batangas, SM City Calamba,  SM City Clark, SM City Dasmarinas, SM City Laoag, SM City Legazpi, SM City Lipa, SM City  Lucena, SM City Naga, SM City Marilao, SM City Masinag, SM City Pampanga, SM City San  Mateo, SM City San Pablo, SM City Sta. Rosa, and SM City Tarlac. 
  • Visayas: SM City Bacolod, SM City Cebu, SM City Iloilo, and SM Seaside City Cebu Mindanao: SM CDO Downtown and SM Lanang  

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early via SM Cinema’s website, app, or ticket booths  to catch this rare big-screen return to Middle-earth in breathtaking high-definition, available  in regular cinemas and SM Directors Club. 

SM Cinemas

Whether you’re a movie fan craving the ultimate cinematic throwback, or a parent excited to  introduce the next generation to the magic of The Lord of the Rings, this exclusive weekend  at your most loved mall, SM is designed to go beyond the screen.

SM Cinemas

From immersive sound  and larger-than-life visuals at SM Cinema, to curated moments before and after the film that  bring Middle-earth to life, expect a fully maxed-out movie experience—one that turns a simple screening into a shared, unforgettable adventure.

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